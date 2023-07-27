Fox Mulder Knew: Twitter Jokes Are Out of This World Following UFO Whistleblower Testimony

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Aliens are real, allegedly. During a recent Congressional hearing , three witnesses dropped some bombshell testimony that should have shaken the entire planet to the core, but on Twitter, it just meant more jokes and a ton of meh reactions.

Fictional FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) used to tell us and his skeptical partner Dr. Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) for years that the “truth is out there” on Chris Carter’s iconic Fox television series The X-Files.

Wednesday, July 26, Mulder would be smiling from ear to ear during the House Oversight Committee’s Congressional UFO hearing listening to the testimony.

One witness, David Grusch, a former US Intelligence official, turned whistleblower, claims he is “absolutely certain” the Government has alien corpses and vehicles from crash sites.

“Biologics came with some of these recoveries,” Grusch said. When asked if they were human or non-human, he replied, “Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talk to that are currently still on the program.”

Grusch says he has never seen a UFO or UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) as it is now officially referred to, but testified that he knows of “multiple colleagues” injured by UAPs, referring to interviews they have conducted over four years.

Twitter Says Meh

Usually, this is news that would have Twitter googling doomsday bunkers and how to survive an alien invasion. Still, if you checked timelines, they have more significant issues to worry about, like the climate crisis, rent, “inflation,” long COVID, and hilariously, Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes.

Of course, this is Twitter, where nothing, not even the threat of World War III, was taken seriously, so you know the jokes were astronomically out of this world following the big reveal.

Gotta love Twitter. Oops, we mean X. Hit the gallery below for more reactions to aliens allegedly being real.

