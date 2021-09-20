Fox’s Hit Sitcom ‘New Girl’ Debuted 10 Years Ago: Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Moments [Videos]

The show is filled with several memorable moments from Jess’s ridiculous holiday gatherings to spicy relationship experiences. There was never a dull moment in this sitcom. New Girl’s refreshing take on friendship, love and career lends the perfect comedy for those dealing with young adulthood. Through its challenges and triumphs, this cast will at least make you laugh through the pain. It’s also pretty helpful to know you’re not alone on the journey.

The series was cancelled after seven seasons due to a decline in ratings in its sixth season. It may have ended sooner than some fans would have hoped, but there are still many memories to explore.