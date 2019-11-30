Free Agent NFL WR Terrelle Pryor Stabbed In The Shoulder & Chest, Twitter Reacts

Terrelle Pryor, currently an NFL free agent wide receiver, was stabbed this weekend in the shoulder and chest with chatter around the incident pointing to a girlfriend that carried out the assault. Pryor, who bounced around nine teams and still seeking a squad, is expected to make a full recovery.
Local outlet WTAE reports:
Police were at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning.
Sources tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman is in custody at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in connection with the stabbing.
Her identity is not known.
Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has reached out to Pryor’s agents for a statement.
Pryor has played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.
The news was initially broken by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, with his EPSN colleague Jeremy Fowler getting details on Pryor’s condition.
Terrelle Pryor’s name has been trending on Twitter for the bulk of the afternoon. We’ve got the reaction to the news below.
