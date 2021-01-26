Freshly Dripped: Signed By McFly Introduces Premium Streetwear To The Masses

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Signed By McFly, a premium streetwear company and design company that began in the Bronx, N.Y., has introduced timeless pieces endorsed by the likes of Jim Jones, Maino, and more. The booming brand is introducing a variety of new looks for the first quarter of 2021, and they will no doubt boost the fits in your closet with immediacy.

Signed By McFly’s founder, Mugzy McFly, doesn’t offer much about himself to the world and that appears to be by design. Instead, the New York native puts the emphasis on his design work and allows the product to speak in his place while clearly making a dominant statement from the onset.

Signed By McFly’s lineup covers not just clothing but footwear as well, along with bodysuits for the ladies and tracksuits for all. For 2021, the brand has introduced four new pieces to its sprawling lineup, which we’re focusing the bulk of this article on today, but best believe there’s a lot of heat in the McFly stash.

The White Naraj Trainers, Naomi Bodysuit, G Wind Windbreaker, and Orange Script Tracksuit all possess McFly’s flair for commanding style, presentation, and innovation. This is most evident in the Naraj Trainers, which have been released in darker colorways but with the spring season just months away and hopes of a lessening pandemic, having something bright on the feet makes a lot of sense.

The Orange Script Tracksuit is another versatile piece for the spring, as warm days and cooler nights and offer a variety of looks to pull off. The G Wind Windbreaker is another light daily wear piece that can serve as just the right layer depending on the weather or time of day.

The two-piece Naomi Bodysuit is definitely a bit more skin bearing but with sizes ranging from S to XL, those who want to show off a little midriff are covered.

McFly realizes that 2020 may have put a slight dent in business as outside was all but closed, but hopes to come back this year with renewed vigor.

“This collection is like the second wind, catching my runners high. Last year was trying but great and now my energy is up, I’m feeling untouchable,” McFly offered in a brief statement.

We invite you to check out the product below and to experience the full Signed By McFly lineup, please follow this link.

—

Photo: Signed By McFly

Freshly Dripped: Signed By McFly Introduces Premium Streetwear To The Masses was originally published on hiphopwired.com