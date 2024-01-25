Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024
In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.
From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.
These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.
Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024 below!
1. Always Wright – Guard – Rhode IslandSource:Getty
(Pictured in the white uniform)
2. Supreme Cook – Forward – GeorgetownSource:Getty
3. Jizzle James – Guard – CincinnatiSource:Getty
4. Dick Bender – Assistant Coach – ClemsonSource:Getty
5. Chris Cross – Guard – Southern IllinoisSource:n/a
6. Connor Dubsky – Guard – Rhode IslandSource:Getty
(Pictured in the white uniform)
7. Enoch Cheeks – Guard – DaytonSource:Getty
8. Tennessee Rainwater – Guard/Forward – Utah TechSource:Tennessee Rainwater (@tennessee_206)
9. Amillion Buggs – Guard/Forward – Hutchinson Community CollegeSource:Amillion Buggs (@Amillion_Buggs5)
10. Boo Buie – Guard – NorthwesternSource:Getty
11. Tony Toney – Guard – UABSource:Getty
12. Churchill Bounds – Center – Central ArkansasSource:Getty
(Pictured in the navy uniform)
13. George Washington III – Guard – MichiganSource:Getty
14. Rocket Watts – Guard – OaklandSource:Getty
15. Ray Allen III – Guard – Rhode IslandSource:Ray Allen III (@rayray_jr3)
16. Legend Geeter – Forward – Eastern MichiganSource:Getty
17. Love Bettis – Guard – Florida A&MSource:Love Bettis (@loveD1bound)
18. Guy Fauntleroy – Guard – North Carolina CentralSource:Getty
(Pictured in the black uniform)
19. Wooga Poplar – Guard – MiamiSource:Getty
20. Po’Boigh King – Guard – North Carolina CentralSource:Getty
(Pictured in the black uniform)