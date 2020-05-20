Gabi Fresh Encourages Women To Buy ‘Feel Good’ Clothes With Latest Swimwear Launch

If you’re anything like me, you probably thought you’d be saving so much money while social distancing during Covid-19. After all, we’re not going anywhere, right? Right. But, there’s still something about seeing a new launch from one of your favorite brands or designers that calls out to you from the computer screen and says “you need this” because buying clothes isn’t just about having something to wear, it’s about how items make you feel.

Body positive pioneer Gabi Fresh knows this. And as she dropped her 13th swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, she spoke to the awareness of how her original “fatkini” revolutionized the way plus-size women feel about their bodies in bathing suits.

“I’ve been given the opportunity, through unprecedented times, to cherish aspects in my life that truly matter and ultimately led me to reflect on my seven-year partnership with Swimsuits For All,” Gabi said in a news release. “I am so proud of the designs and positive impact I’ve created for this community. I look forward to sharing my newest collection as well as continuing to spread my message of promoting self-care and purchasing items that make them feel good, especially during these times.”

It’s these times that led Gabi to go the minimalist route with the latest collection, which features 11 pieces ranging in sizes from 10 to 26 and cup sizes from D/DD to G/H. We also see the return of many of the signature detailing Gabi’s swimsuits are known for, like ruching, cut outs, and wrap around fabric. And she even brought back the models she featured in her inaugural Swimsuits For All campaign: Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene. Scrolls through the styles below, which range from modest and metallic to bold and bright and let us know which ones are your faves.

