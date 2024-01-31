Gatorade Teams Up With DJ Khaled To Launch Gatorade iD, Its Free Membership Platform

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gatorade iD is a “free membership platform with exclusive benefits and an all-access pass to personalized equipment, limited edition drops, discounts, and free shipping on any purchase.”

Along with the big announcement, the sports drink company is partnering with the We The Best Music general for a Gatorade x DJ Khaled limited capsule collection.

Speaking on the partnership, Khaled said, “I’ve loved Gatorade since I was a kid, and to this day, I have it in the studio with me to fuel my creativity. I’m so blessed they gave me the keys to create this legendary capsule. Gatorade, We The Best, and Jordan Brand…we are all icons, and this is just proof!”

Per a press release, Gatorade says the capsule collaboration will be the first of many Gatorade iD drops available for Gatorade iD members on Gatorade.com starting Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET for $140.

So, what’s in the capsule collaboration? Gatorade iD members can get their hands on a DJ Khaled-personalized Gx Bottle, towel, and a Jordan Brand hoodie sweatshirt.

The Capsule Collaboration Detailed Breakdown:

Gx Bottle: Features a unique design to celebrate the vibrancy of DJ Khaled’s hometown of Miami, FL.

Features a unique design to celebrate the vibrancy of DJ Khaled’s hometown of Miami, FL. Towel: Design brings DJ Khaled’s unique “We the Best” energy to the iconic Gatorade towel seen on the sidelines and used by professional athletes all over the world.

Design brings DJ Khaled’s unique “We the Best” energy to the iconic Gatorade towel seen on the sidelines and used by professional athletes all over the world. Jordan Brand Hoodie: Fleece pullover hoodie, made from heavyweight French terry merges the three iconic brands of Gatorade, We The Best and Jordan Brand.

The collaboration looks lit, especially for someone who loves to hit the gym in style.

You can see more photos in the gallery below.

Gatorade Teams Up With DJ Khaled To Launch Gatorade iD, Its Free Membership Platform was originally published on cassiuslife.com