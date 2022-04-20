Get Grounded This Taurus SZN: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Taurus Celebrities Inside

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Welcoming you into Taurus season with grounding and stability. Aries season was a wild ride, applying pressure to your many manifestations. Now as we step into Taurus season, the sign represented by the headstrong bull is bringing you back to the world that exists right in front of you. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrity Taurus’ below.

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac falling between April 20 to May 20. The Venus-ruled Earth sign is grounded, sturdy and innately interested in the beauty of the natural world. After the intense vibes of Aries season, Taurus season is offering you the time to stabilize, get comfortable and welcome you back down to Earth.

This is the time to continue working hard while staying true to yourself. This season will also remind you that work isn’t the only thing in life to look forward to. The Taurus energy will encourage you to be more grounded din your reality while being in tune with your environment.

It makes sense that so many celebrities represent for Taurus season, because the girls are enamored by a soft life filled with serene energy and a love for the finer things in life. They have a strong desire for extravagance and contentment. Like the bull, be careful with a Taurus as they are prone to anger when probed, which can be terrifying. But hey, who doesn’t love a little spice?

Celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Janet Jackson and Kandi Burruss make up our list of glamorous Taurus to fan over as we enter their season. This list is filled with talent that soars beyond popular Hollywood films and music. You will notice the list is also filled with prolific activists and fearless leaders like Malcolm X, Coretta Scott King and Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Taurus celebrities below.

