It’s official, Fall is here. Tis’ the season to start wearing more and possibly going out less, depending on your social life. Besides trading in your shorts for longer pants, its time to get the appropriate jacket on deck to keep you warmer.

If you’re into fashion then selecting the right jacket or coat is vital. Think of it as your second skin. Your smile and your jacket will be the first thing people see when you greet them. Why not make a statement with it?

My personal opinion is that you should have 2 – 3 fall coats in rotation. A moto jacket for those cool, casual nights, a trench coat for a bit of flair, and a faux fur for when you want to flex like a bawse.

Time to diversify your wardrobe. We’ve scoured the internet to compile a list of 10 Fall jackets you need this season. Check them out!

Get Ready For The Fall With 10 Jackets You Need This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com