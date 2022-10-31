Hahahalloween: Hilarious Steve Harvey Sit On Challenge Goes Viral

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Happy Halloween! Everyone’s favorite time of year to dress up is once again upon us and as usual, people are eating it up. Every year, we see a lot of new trends and costumes go viral. People’s creativity, effort and execution all come into play and we end up with magic. This year isn’t any different than the ones that have come before it.

This year though, there is one celebrity who has been a clear cut favorite costume. Steve Harvey. The 65 year-old television host, producer, actor, and comedian has been an overwhelming choice of many participants this year. Whether it’s his famous bald head, his unmistakable mustache or his sharp sense of style, people have been spot on with their impersonations of him. People aren’t just stopping at dressing like him though. The ante has been upped by high school girls across the country.

In a trend that has went viral stemming from TikTok, the girls portray Steve Harvey the Family Feud game show host. They use a voiceover from an episode of the show where Steve poses the question “Name something you like yo’ girlfriend to do to your face.” As the contestant responds and says “Sit on it,” the person pretending to be Steve gets super excited in celebration of the answer. It doesn’t end there. As the bell to indicate the answer is right rings, the real celebration comes. The girl hits the splits to show how much she appreciates the answer. It is very simple but hysterical at the same time. Check out a gallery of some of the funniest videos of the Steve Harvey Sit On Challenge.

