Hair To Slay: Celeb Women Debut Bright Hair Colors For Spring

Spring is the perfect season to try out that lighter hair color you've bookmarked on social media. Switching it up in the hair department by

experimenting with brighter hair colors is a sure way to uplift your everyday look.

While we typically wear our hair in protective styles, like braids and twists during the winter months to retain the moisture in our coils, the warmer weather allows for a variety of styles, cuts, lengths and colors. And if you just feel like leaving your real hair out of it, wigs also offer protection while allowing you to temporarily achieve any style without the long-term damages and upkeep.

This week, we saw celebs like Taraji P. Henson, Stefflon Don, Karrueche, and Lizzo all share their stylish new colored hair do’s on the ‘gram and bring in the season with fresh looks.

Keep scrolling to see their bright and colorful new dos.

