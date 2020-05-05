Happy 38th Birthday Vanessa Bryant: 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

In a bittersweet solar return, Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday today. It will be the first time she cuts a cake or blows out candles without Gigi and Kobe Bryant. As you can imagine, the last few months have been emotionally draining for the mother and philanthropist. Between mourning the loss of her husband and child, she’s had to remain the pillar of strength for her other kids. She’s also had to morph into the face of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Still, she manages to juggle all hats with the utmost style and grace.

Vanessa didn’t make many appearances without her husband. She wasn’t like today’s typical ‘basketball wife’. Her primary focus was raising her children to be the best, as well as supporting her husband’s career. Both were full-time jobs that she mastered.

While today might be a difficult one for Vanessa Bryant, I’m sure she finds comfort in knowing the world is standing with her in support and solidarity. In honor of her 38th birthday (5/5), we’re highlighting 10 times Vanessa Bryant lit up the red carpet.

