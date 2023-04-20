Power 107.5 CLOSE

As the weed world celebrates the globally celebrated holiday, we should take a closer look into why today of all days?

Let’s start with the legality of the substance. According to CSG.org, As of 2023, 20 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational adult use of marijuana. With the remaining states that have not legalized marijuana, law enforcement enforcement in every state has a special code to identify Mary Jane. One common theory for the celebrated date being April 20th is due to California police use “420” as the penal code for marijuana, but there’s no evidence to support those claims.

Steven Hager, a former editor of the marijuana-focused news outlet High Times, told the New York Times that the holiday was originally a ritual started by a group of high school students. In the 1970s a group of teenagers from California ritualistically smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 pm.

As momentum picked up across the area, Soon 420 became code for smoking pot. Eventually 420 was converted to 4/20 on the calendar, thus the day of celebration was born. The 420 Waldos provided documented proof on their website to give legitimacy to these claims of the holiday originating in the 1970’s.

Okay, enough with the history lesson, here’s the fun part.

Check out the Top 20 Songs to celebrate 4/20 Day!

Happy 4/20! Let these 20 songs HIGHlight your day was originally published on rnbphilly.com