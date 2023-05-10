Happy AAPI Heritage Month: 8 Famous Actors Fans May Not Have Realized Are Actually Asian American [Gallery]

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Whether these famed and beloved have expressed it themselves after once covering up their true identity to fit the constructs of Hollywood or they have been boldly celebrating their culture from the mountaintop, only recently has embracing your unique cultural identity been warmly welcomed. Some of the actors listed dyed their hair blonde, wore colored contacts, changed their names to something more palatable to fit the predominantly White industry they hoped to join.

Now shows like Netflix’s popular limited series “Beef” or Jordan Peele’s film Nope highlight Asian actors like Amy Wong and Steven Yeun, who are not casted for their race but for their talents onscreen. The industry continues to change as more representation is demanded from Hollywood executives and creators. It’s still an uphill battle, but the work of many Asian actors before Wong, Yeun and the actors celebrated on this list has transformed the way we view representation in TV and film.

AAPI Heritage Month is observed in the U.S. during the month of May, and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the country. These contributions include those achievements made in the entertainment industry.

Check out a gallery of eight talented actors who you may not have realized are Asian American:

