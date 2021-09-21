LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Billy Porter celebrates another year of life in the most stylish way possible. The actor and singer turns 52 years old today, fashionably.

Porter began his journey performing on Broadway stages before launching a solo career as both a singer and an actor. The award-winning entertainer has achieved many milestones since his early days on stage. With an expansive career across the arts, he first won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter’s role as Pray Tell in the groundbreaking drama series, Pose, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series in 2019.

The work doesn’t stop here with the all-around talent that is Billy Porter. Most recently, Porter lends his creative talents to the new romantic, musical Cinderella film portraying an unforgettable fairy godmother.

After 14 years, Porter revealed his HIV status last May to The Hollywood Reporter. He is famously quoted, “This is what HIV-positive looks like now.” Porter speaks candidly about how he was able to use his role in Pose as a “surrogate” to express his reality. Through his personal traumas and the ones portrayed in his work, Porter has been able to advocate for himself and the LGBTQ+ community.

Billy Porter is an overall talent, who expresses himself through many art forms. One that we can’t go without mentioning is his absolutely fabulous fits. He dominates every carpet with elaborate outfits that make his ever-present light shine even brighter.

In honor of the Billy Porter’s 52nd birthday, take a look at this gallery of his most striking looks. Happy Birthday, Billy Porter!

Happy Birthday! 11 Of Billy Porter’s Most Striking Looks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com