Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

Happy birthday to the gorgeous Ashanti! Today (October 13) the R&B princess turns 41 years old and to celebrate, our good sis has been turning up all week long! From her recent performances on the current Millennium Tour to the birthday celebration she had last night that’s she shared with fans on her IG stories and everything in between, Ashanti knows how to have a good time, and always looks good doing it! While we’re honoring the beautiful singer today, let’s look back at five times Ashanti was our body goals!

1. Ashanti At The 2021 MTV VMAs Source:Getty Last month, Ashanti attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held in New York City and left jaws on the floor when she bared it all in this super sexy and super cut-out caged-like gown. This look certainly set Twitter ablaze and was the topic of conversation long after the show aired.

2. Ashanti At Fat Joe’s Birthday Party Source:Getty This summer, Ashanti turned heads again while attending Fat Joe’s birthday party in another barely there, cut-out dress. She was all smiled as she showed off her toned figure and sang and danced the night away at the birthday bash.

3. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Swimsuit Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com Then there was that time that Ashanti collaborated with PrettyLittleThing for an exclusive, super sexy swimsuit collection that had us all in a tizzy. To promote the collection, Ashanti modeled many of the pieces herself and made us all want to cop every single item from the collection in hopes of looking just as good as she did!

4. Ashanti In Concert Source:Getty Back in 2018, Ashanti stepped out for a concert performance in Miami where she showed off her toned legs and thighs in this sleek gold leotard.