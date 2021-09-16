LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pratt has been performing since the late 90’s in countless television series and films. Fans may recognize her as the young Monica Wright in the 2000 romantic sports drama, Love & Basketball. Pratt also appeared in the Dr. Dolittle film series, inheriting the same powers as her film dad Eddie Murphy in the movies.

Kyla Pratt is widely remembered for her role as Penny Proud from Disney’s first animated show, The Proud Family. She also starred in the UPN classic One on One, which aired for five consecutive seasons. Pratt’s been working since her childhood, and she hasn’t let up.

The accomplished actress has explored her many creative talents and motherhood raising her two precious daughters Liyah and Lyric, who look just like her.

Pratt most recently joined the cast of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Compton with her fiancé tattoo artist, Danny Kirkpatrick. She is also a cast member on the new Fox comedy series Call Me Kat.

With countless roles under her belt as a working actress, musician and mom, Kyla Pratt will be celebrated for her numerous talents. Let’s take a look at her roles over the years. Comment with your favorite Kyla Pratt character below.

Happy Birthday, Beautiful! Celebrating Kyla Pratt With Some Of Her Best Roles was originally published on globalgrind.com