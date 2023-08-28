Power 107.5
Arts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman! Top Roles & Appearances, RIP!

Published on August 28, 2023

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is an important piece in both cinema and culture. Known for his powerful portrayals of historic figures, and strong heroes, he cemented his place in history with the groundbreaking role of King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” which celebrated black power and took his career to another level. His roles as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” were very big roles that also solidified his career. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary acting range but also his commitment to bringing unsung stories to life.

Variety Actors on Actors, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2018

Tragically passing away in 2020, Boseman’s impact extends beyond his on-screen roles; he displayed strength and resilience while privately battling cancer. His work continues to inspire aspiring actors and children, leaving a long legacy of excellence, representation, and the significance of storytelling in film.

Showtime PPV presents Heavyweight Championship of the World: 'WILDER vs. FURY' Pre-Event VIP Party, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2018

Check out some of his most popular roles below!

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman! Top Roles & Appearances, RIP!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Black Panther

Black Panther Source:Getty

Chadwick plays T’Challa, the leader of Wakanda and Marvel’s Black Panther.

2. 42

42 Source:Getty

Chadwick plays Jackie Robinson who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He defied major league baseball’s notorious color barrier by being the first African American in the MLB.

3. Marshall

Marshall Source:Getty

Chadwick plays Thurgood Marshall who faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP.

4. Get On Up

Get On Up Source:Getty

Chadwick plays James Brown who was born in extreme poverty in 1933 in South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse, and jail to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. 

5. Message From The King

Message From The King Source:Getty

Chadwick plays an outsider who travels to Los Angeles to bring those responsible for his younger sister’s disappearance to justice.

6. 21 Bridges

21 Bridges Source:Getty

After uncovering a massive conspiracy, a NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers.

