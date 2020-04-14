Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through The Years

Da Brat has been giving us funkdafied looks since 1992. The Chicago-bred rapper has always stayed true to her personal style. While most women are looking for the perfect hip-hugging dress for the red carpet, Brat is swaggin’ out in a pair of oversized sweats, sneakers, and colorful, curly hair.

In the 28 years that Da Brat has been on the scene, she has rarely switched it up. There was brief period where she she would hit the red carpet in outfits like a bra top and a form-fitting suit. Those moments were few and far between. What I loved the most about Da Brat is that she refused to conform to the beauty standards that said she had to be ultra feminine. With a sister like Lisa Raye by her side, she never felt compelled to be a sex symbol.

Mini skirts and ball gowns may not have been her thing, but a beat face definitely was. Da Brat always presented a perfectly crafted face. Her beauty is undeniable, so makeup only highlights her already amazing features.

Today, (4/14), Da Brat turns 46. In honor of her special day, we’re highlighting 10 times she showed style consistency.

