Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through The Years

Da Brat has been giving us funkdafied looks since 1992. The Chicago-bred rapper has always stayed true to her personal style. While most women are looking for the perfect hip-hugging dress for the red carpet, Brat is swaggin’ out in a pair of oversized sweats, sneakers, and colorful, curly hair.
In the 28 years that Da Brat has been on the scene, she has rarely switched it up. There was brief period where she she would hit the red carpet in outfits like a bra top and a form-fitting suit. Those moments were few and far between. What I loved the most about Da Brat is that she refused to conform to the beauty standards that said she had to be ultra feminine. With a sister like Lisa Raye by her side, she never felt compelled to be a sex symbol.
Mini skirts and ball gowns may not have been her thing, but a beat face definitely was. Da Brat always presented a perfectly crafted face. Her beauty is undeniable, so makeup only highlights her already amazing features.
Today, (4/14), Da Brat turns 46. In honor of her special day, we’re highlighting 10 times she showed style consistency.
1. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the 1998 Soul Train Music Awards clad in an oversized cameo jacket and black baggy pants.
2. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Da Brat kept it simple at the 2014 Soul Train Music Awards. She wore black jeans, a stonewashed denim jacket with leather sleeves, and curly honey blonde hair.
3. DA BRAT AT THE SCREENING OF LIFETIME’S “THE RAP GAME'” 2016Source:Getty
Da Brat looked swaggy at the screening of Lifetime’s “The Rap Game.” She wore a black sweatsuit with leather trim.
4. DA BRAT AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2016Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors in a navy blue, pink, and baby blue sweat suit.
5. DA BRAT AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2017Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the Black Music Honors in 2017 clad in a black tee shirt, dark stonewashed jeans, and a denim jacket.
6. DA BRAT AT THE URBAN ONE HONORS, 2018Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the Urban One Honors clad in an all black ensemble.
7. DA BRAT AT THE TRUMPET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Da Brat went for a full-on red fatigue sweatsuit at the 2019 Trumpet Awards.
8. DA BRAT ATTENDED THE SCREENING OF “POWER, INFLUENCE, & HIP HOP: THE REMARKABLE RISE OF SO SO DEF”, 2019Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the screening of “Power, Influence, & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise to So So Def” clad in a floral sweatsuit and a black tee shirt.
9. DA BRAT AT THE LEADERS & LEGENDS BALL, 2020Source:Getty
Da Brat attended the Leaders & Legends Ball dressed in a pastel pink sweatsuit.
10. DA BRAT AT TAMMY RIVERA’S PRIVATE ALBUM LISTENING PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
True to ultra-casual style, Da Brat attended Tammy Rivera’s private album listening party in a grey sweat suit and a black Coca Cola bomber jacket.