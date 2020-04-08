CLOSE
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of Her Boldest Hairstyles

Posted 20 hours ago

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Dej Loaf hit the music scene a few years ago with hits like, “Try me,” and “In Living Color.” Although music is her claim to fame, the Detroit rapper proves that she is more than just her lyrical talent.

Dej Loaf has a face like none other. I mean, this girl is flawless. She started her career with an androgynous style and slowly began to morph into to the woman who wore heels and a low-cut blouse on the red carpet. As her style evolved and Dej grew as an artist, designers added her to their roster as a model to their runway shows. Her walk has been featured in the Kia Style 360 show.

Besides her music, fashion, and beauty, Dej Loaf is known for her bold hair styles. There’s not a wig she’s not afraid to wear, no matter how over the top it may be. She is every hairstylists’ dream client. From fishbowl cuts to structured braids, Dej Loaf has done it all.

In honor of her 29th birthday (4/8), we’re highlight 10 of Dej Loaf’s boldest hairdos.

1. DEJ LOAF ON THE SET OF MUSIC CHOICE, 2016

DEJ LOAF ON THE SET OF MUSIC CHOICE, 2016 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf visited the set of Music Choice with her hair simply styled in a slick back bun.

2. DEJ LOAF VISITS SIRIUS XM, 2017

DEJ LOAF VISITS SIRIUS XM, 2017 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios with her hair styled in chest-length braids.

3. DEF LOAF AT THE ROC NATION PRE-GRAMMY BRUNCH, 2018

DEF LOAF AT THE ROC NATION PRE-GRAMMY BRUNCH, 2018 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attends the 2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch with her hair styled in ombre braids.

4. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE GYPSY SPORT SHOW, 2016

DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE GYPSY SPORT SHOW, 2016 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended the Gypsy Sport fashion show with her hair styled in ponytails accessorized with multicolored rubber bands.

5. DEJ LOAF AT THE KIA STYLE360 ROW A SEAT 4 COLLECTION SHOW, 2017

DEJ LOAF AT THE KIA STYLE360 ROW A SEAT 4 COLLECTION SHOW, 2017 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended Kia STYLE360’s Row A Seat 4 Collection show with her hair styled in a modern-day mullet.

6. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE CHROMAT SHOW, 2017

DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE CHROMAT SHOW, 2017 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended the Chromat fashion show with her hair styled in a super-kinky half up, half down look.

7. DEJ LOAF AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018

DEJ LOAF AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended the 2018 BET Awards in a platinum blonde fishbowl cut with pink tips.

8. DEJ LOAF AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

DEJ LOAF AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a platinum blonde, exaggerated ninja bun.

9. DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE BOLNDS SHOW, 2017

DEJ LOAF FRONT ROW OF THE BOLNDS SHOW, 2017 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf attended The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week with her hair styled in a fiery short cut.

10. DEJ LOAF AT THE COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, 2018

DEJ LOAF AT THE COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty

Dej Loaf performed on the stage of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with her hair styled in long braids and a Chanel visor.

