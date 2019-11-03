Ella Mai’s comfort game is on lock. But every now and then, she likes to switch it up to a pair of heels and a fancy, fashionable frock. What I love most about this amazing vocalist is her authenticity. Both her music and her style are true to who she is as an artist. Her tomboy swag mixed with her sultry voice make her one of those artists you want to get to know.

Over the last 2 years, Ella has been dominating most of music. At one point, her songs were the most remixed hits on the radio. With such raw, rugged talent, it’s great to see her not buy into the hype that comes with being a public figure.

As she evolves into R&B’s latest superstar, it’s exciting to witness her ever-fluctuating fashion choices. From comfortable and cute to red carpet chic, we’re taking a look at 10 times Ella Mai did both.

Happy Birthday, Ella Mai! Here Are 10 Times She Went From Comfortable To Chic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com