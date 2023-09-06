Power 107.5
Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Famous Dex! Favorite Dex Moments! Dexterrr!

Published on September 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Famous Dex, was born today September 6, 1993. If you know anything about Dex, then you know that he rose up in the rap scene during the mid-2010s. Coming from Chicago, Dex’s style combines energetic trap beats with catchy melodies and often features his signature ad-libs like “Dexter”! He first began receiving attention from SoundCloud, where he released a string of mixtapes and singles that showcased his unique personality.

Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


One of his mainstream breakthrough moments came with the viral hit “Pick It Up” featuring A$AP Rocky in 2017. Dex’s music often explores themes of partying, drugs, & personal experiences. His animated delivery sets him apart from his peers. However, we saw some of these things lead Dex to legal troubles and struggles with substance abuse.

6th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Famous Dex’s impact on the rap scene continues to be felt, and he remains an important figure, known for his unique blend of trap and melodic rap that has touched a younger generation of hip-hop fans.

READ MORE

Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail for Violating Protective Order: Report

Famous Dex Catches 19 Charges For Domestic Violence & Gun Possession

 

 

Happy Birthday Famous Dex! Favorite Dex Moments! Dexterrr!  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Famous Dex – Japan (Prod. JGramm) [Official Lyric Video]

2. Famous Dex “Ok Dexter” (WSHH Exclusive – Official Music Video)

3. Famous Dex – Solar System (feat. Trippie Redd) [Official Video]

4. Famous Dex – Proofread feat. Wiz Khalifa (Prod. by Deligur) [Official Video]

5. Famous Dex & Lil Uzi Vert – Drip From My Walk (Live Performance)

6. Famous Dex – What I Like ft. Rich The Kid & Tyga [Official Video]

7. Famous Dex Feat. A$AP Rocky “Pick It Up” (WSHH Exclusive – Official Music Video)

8. Famous Dex – Light (ft. Drax Project) [Official Video]

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close