Happy Birthday: Kenan Thompson’s 10 Best Onscreen Moments Over The Years [Gallery]

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has had a legendary career from childhood into adulthood. The gifted talent has continued to soar since he began his journey as a child star on Nickelodeon’s All That variety show in the 90’s. Today, we celebrate Thompson on his 44th birthday with a gallery of some of his best moments in television and film.

Thompson has continued his successful acting career as a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history. He was also the first regular cast member born after the show’s premiere in 1975.We previously reported Thompson’s latest milestone after he filmed his 1,500th sketch on the show.

The SNL star has become a fan favorite on the show. He is praised for his roles in recurring skits “What’s Up With That?,” “Black Jeopardy!” and “Family Feud.” Thompson is often celebrated for his skilled impressions including a slew of celebrities like Al, Sharpton, Steve Harvey, OJ Simpson, Bill Cosby and Whoopi Goldberg.

We recognize the Atlanta actor for his work since he started in the entertainment industry at the age of 15 years old. Thompson made his film debut with the role of Russ Tyler in D2: The Mighty Ducks, the story of an underdog pee-wee hockey team making it big. The following year he had a small role in Heavyweights, and in 1996 he reprised the role of Russ in D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Later, Thompson starred in the hit Nickelodeon variety show, All That, which set him up to star in his own show Kenan & Kel, opposite his co-star Kel Mitchell. The two went on to work together in the cult classic film Good Burger, which has left us with timeless comedic references for generations to come.

Thompson is a proud father of two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. He recently separated from his wife, Christina, who he was married to for 11 years. Most of his personal life is a mystery to his fans, while his career continues to shine in the limelight.

Take a look at some of his best onscreen moments to celebrate below. Happy Birthday, Kenan!

