Happy Birthday Lizzo! Here Are 10 Times She Slayed The Red Carpet

Posted 18 hours ago

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty


Lizzo may have hit commercial recognition within the last few years, but the truth is she’s been making hits since she was a teenager. Not to mention, between her empowering lyrics, twerking on the ‘Gram and unapologetically putting her body on display, the free-spirited, body-positive singer and flutist has kept people talking. Despite the unwarranted and unnecessary criticism, Lizzo teaches us daily what it means to love every inch of ourselves from the inside out.

Let’s get one thing straight; Lizzo’s confidence has nothing to do with her size. It isn’t a “I’m a big girl so I have to love myself so that I can be less sensitive to the public’s criticism,” kind of thing. Lizzo’s confidence stems from being an all-around dope woman. She is undeniably beautiful, talented beyond measure, and oozes a sex appeal that is unapologetic.

When it comes to fashion, Lizzo takes all the risks. From bodysuits to thongs to long gowns, there’s nothing too costume-y or over-the-top that she’s not willing to try. And her fashion choices have made her the talk of the red carpet, in a good way.

In honor of her 32nd birthday (April 27), we’re counting down 10 times the Grammy winner killed it on the red carpet.

1. LIZZO AT IHEARTRADIO’S Z100 JINGLE BALL, 2019

LIZZO AT IHEARTRADIO'S Z100 JINGLE BALL, 2019 Source:Getty

Lizzo lit up iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball in a single-shoulder plaid mini dress.

2. LIZZO AT THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, 2019

LIZZO AT THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty

Lizzo rocked out at the Glastonbury festival in a purple metallic bodysuit.

3. LIZZO AT THE SPOTIFY BEST NEW ARTIST PARTY, 2020

LIZZO AT THE SPOTIFY BEST NEW ARTIST PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo showed some leg at the Spotify Best New Artist Party clad in a black mini dress with feather trimming along the hem.

4. LIZZO AT THE WARNER MUSIC GROUP PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2020

LIZZO AT THE WARNER MUSIC GROUP PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo attended the Warner Music Group’s Pre-Granny party in a tuxedo-inspired bodysuit.

5. LIZZO AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020

LIZZO AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Give them GLAM, Lizzo! She hit the red carpet of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a white Versace gown with crystal embellishments and a faux fur boa around her arms. 

6. LIZZO IN THE PRESS ROOM OF THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020

LIZZO IN THE PRESS ROOM OF THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo stunned in the press room of the 62nd Annual Grammy awards in a sheer floor-length custom Versace gown covered in silver fringe.

7. LIZZO AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020

LIZZO AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo KILLED it in a blue custom Dundas dress at the 2020 Britt Awards.

8. LIZZO AT WARNER MUSIC & CIROC BRIT’S AFTER PARTY, 2020

LIZZO AT WARNER MUSIC & CIROC BRIT'S AFTER PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo wowed at the Warner Music & Ciroc after party for the Brit Awards in a black sheer off-the-shoulder dress.

9. LIZZO’S SECOND LOOK AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020

LIZZO'S SECOND LOOK AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Yasss, milk chocolate! Lizzo hit the red carpet of the Brit awards in a candy bar-inspired Moschino gown.

10. LIZZO AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020

LIZZO AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty

Lizzo attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards in a custom patchwork Mary Katrantzou gown.

