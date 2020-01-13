Lori Harvey has proven to be a hot commodity in these Hip Hop streets. Lets just say Meek Mill isn’t the only man to have her on his wishlist! Today the model , socialite, and rumored girlfriend to Future turns 23 years old.

Lori has received a mixture of praise and scrutiny for her choices in dating but the truth is, she’s a young, undeniably beautiful, and successful woman living her best life on her own terms. What’s wrong with that?

When she’s not breaking hearts, Lori is slaying the red carpet scene as well as the runway. Her looks are always cute, simple, and high fashion. Whether she’s walking a show during Fashion Week or pounding the pavement, Miss Harvey makes the ultimate statement in whatever she wears. In honor of her 23rd birthday, we’re taking a look at Lori Harvey’s hottest looks.

Happy Birthday, Lori Harvey! Here Are 10 Of The Socialite’s Hottest Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com