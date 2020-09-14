Happy Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage Source:GETTY LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Nas attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,award,annual event,three quarter length,incidental people,staples center,backstage,grammy awards,nas – rapper,62nd grammy awards

2. Nas live at Northside 2019. Source:GETTY Denmark, Aarhus – June 7, 2019. The American rapper and lyricist Nas performs a live concert during the Danish music festival Northside 2019 in Aarhus. (Photo by: PYMCA/Avalon/Gonzales Photo/Thomas Rasmussen/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

3. Art Of Cool Festival 2018 Source:C.McGraw/Victoria Said It-Radio One Raleigh Art Of Cool Festival 2018 erykah badu,nas,raleigh,maxwell,9th wonder,anthony hamilton,dpac,durham,art of cool festival,aocfest,little brother

4. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – October 11, 2019 Source:GETTY LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11: Nas is seen on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

5. Mary J. Blige & NAS In Concert – Indianapolis, IN Source:GETTY INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 12: NAS and Mary J. Blige perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on September 12, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

6. Nas’ “The Lost Tapes 2” Release Party Source:GETTY NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: N.O.R.E. (L) and Nas film an episode of Drink Champs during Nas’ “The Lost Tapes 2” release party on July 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

7. Nas Host Prive Source:GETTY ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 24: Recording artist Nas attends Prive on April 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)