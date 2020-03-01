Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong’o Shut Down The Red Carpet

When I first laid eyes onback in 2013 playing Patsy in12 Years A Slave, I knew then she was destined to be a star.

Yale Drama School bred, Nyong’o brought soul, nuance and rawness to playing an enslaved woman who endured an obsessed slave master, sexual assault and torture. Most importantly, the actress did so with dignity.

From there for that iconic role, she went on to win the Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics Choice Awards and the coveted Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Over the years, her career has flourished! From films such as Star Wars, Black Panther and Us to BFF Danai Gurira’s Broadway play Eclipsed, Lupita has proven that she has the range as an actress on the large screen and the stage.

Hands down, she is such a gem, but I would be remiss to not mention that she’s also a red carpet queen.

Ever since Nyong’o hit the 2014 Golden Globes in that red-caped Ralph Lauren gown, she has wowed her fans and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with! So as we celebrate her birthday today (March 1), here is 20 times the 37-year-old has stunted and showed out with her impeccable and fashion-forward style.

Happy birthday, queen!

