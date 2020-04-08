is part of the Generation Z population that’s going to change the world. Whether it’s through advocacy, business, fashion, or acting, this group of inspirational teens are giving us a lesson on what it takes to have a strong work ethic.

Skai Jackson is more than just an actress. In 2016, she was listed as one of Time’s most influential teens. Acting since the age of 5, she’s managed a diverse career that includes working as a model, author, YouTuber and professional clapback queen. That, and she’s a fashion icon in the making.

The teen sensation makes each red carpet appearance worth watching. The girl can dress! Between hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she is often compared to a doll. Her big, bright eyes and petite size light up any and every red carpet she visits. Skai’s style is always age-appropriate: nothing is too racy, over-the-top or juvenile. Yet, she still remains fashion-forward and classy.

Today, (4/8), Skai Jackson turns 18. This birthday milestone is worthy of some fashionable praise. We’re counting down 10 times the actress turned heads with her style, grace and beauty.

Happy Birthday Skai Jackson! Here Are 10 Times She Turned Heads On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com