R&B star Usher Raymond celebrates his 43rd birthday today, and what a time to be alive: His Las Vegas residency has been a major success and he recently welcomed the latest addition to the ever-growing Raymond clan.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond on September 29. Usher shared the adorable first photo of the little girl on Instagram Tuesday (October 12) and officially welcomed her to Libra Gang.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the caption reads. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Libra Gang.”

He and Goicoechea’s daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, was born last year on September 24. Usher has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster-Raymond.

Congrats on the beautiful family and happy birthday Usher! Check out the gallery below.

Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years was originally published on wzakcleveland.com