HomeArts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Venus Williams: 20 Times The Sports Icon Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]

Posted June 17, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Venus Williams x Wonder Woman Collection

Source: EleVenByVenusWilliams.com / EleVenByVenusWilliams.com


Venus Ebony Starr Williams has shown us time and again what it takes to be at the top of your game. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, the superstar tennis player is often listed among the all-time greats of her sport. Still, Williams finds time to be with family as well as establish herself as a full-fledged entrepreneur.

In 2001, she was named one of the 30 most powerful women in America by the Ladies Home Journal. Six years later, she launched her fashion brand, EleVen. The line debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012 and was modeled by athletes instead of models, a decision made by Williams herself to highlight the kind of people the line was designed for.

Check out the gallery for photos and video clips of Williams through the years.

Happy Birthday Venus Williams: 20 Times The Sports Icon Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Venus Williams at The 2017 French Open

Venus Williams at The 2017 French Open Source:Getty

2. Venus and Serena arrive at a movie premiere in Los Angeles

Venus and Serena arrive at a movie premiere in Los Angeles Source:Getty

3. The Championships – Wimbledon 2012

The Championships - Wimbledon 2012 Source:Getty

4. Venus And Sallie Krawcheck With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth

Venus And Sallie Krawcheck With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth Source:Getty

5. Venus Williams attends the athlete party in 2015

Venus Williams attends the athlete party in 2015 Source:Getty

6. Miami Open 2019

Miami Open 2019 Source:WENN

7. Venus fixes Serena’s hair as they prepare for a training session in 2016

Venus fixes Serena's hair as they prepare for a training session in 2016 Source:Getty

8. Venus and Serena pose with the winner’s trophies at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Venus and Serena pose with the winner's trophies at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships Source:Getty

9. 2019 World TeamTennis season

2019 World TeamTennis season Source:WENN

10. Venus at a match in Singapore

Venus at a match in Singapore Source:Getty

11. Serena and Venus laugh during a press conference in Bogota

Serena and Venus laugh during a press conference in Bogota Source:Getty

12. Always look ahead

13. Footwear News featuring Venus Williams

14. National Pet Day

15. Venus talks about her brand, ELEVEN

16. Fun in the Florida sun

17. Business tips from Venus

18. Venus Williams, CEO

19. How Venus Williams handles media

20. The Real Wonder Woman

Latest
Close