Happy Father’s Day: 6 Stylish Daddy/Daughter Duos

Black fathers deserve all the praise and Father’s Day is the perfect reminder to celebrate them while negating untrue stereotypes perpetuated by false narratives. Despite attempts to diminish Black fathers, they are dedicated, supportive, and caring figures in their children’s lives.
And these celebrity dads are shining examples of Black dads getting it right in the fatherhood and style department.
And when Diddy was a presenter at the 2022 Oscars, bringing his daughter as his date, he told Entertainment Tonight, “First of all, the biggest thing that’s going on tonight, me bringing my daughter to this because she’s an inspiring actress and we get to have a date, and I’m just so excited, and I’m just so stunned.”
From Jay Z and Blue Ivy’s courtside swag to Kanye West’s billionaire style rubbing off on his daughter North or Diddy bringing his daughters to the most illustrious red carpets, here are six super stylish daddy/daughter duos.
1. Jay Z And Blue IvySource:Getty
Imagine being embarrassed by your dad and your dad is Jay Z. The Internet had a real laugh watching Jay Z and his oldest daughter sit courtside at the NBA Finals game and Blue tell her dad to watch her hair when he put his arm around her neck. Jay is a proud dad to Blue, Sir and Rumi.
2. Diddy And His GirlsSource:Getty
Diddy may be dating Caresha of the City Girls real bad, but he took his 16-year-old daughter Jessie James as his date to the Oscars this year. Being a hip-hop billionaire doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to spending time with his daughters, who he also took to the Grammy Awards this year. Diddy also is the father of Justin, Christian and Quincy Combs.
3. Will Smith And FamilySource:Getty
Will Smith made the biggest headline this year, but following the Oscars “slap” controversy, he appeared with his whole family at the Vanity Fair afterparty, further proving it’s family over everything! He was pictured alongside his stylish daughter Willow who looked stunning in a David Koma look. He is also the father of Jaden and Trey Smith.
4. Lebron James And Zhuri JamesSource:Getty
Whenever this father/daughter duo makes an appearance on the red carpet, they’re the center of attention. Lebron James and Zhuri James are a dynamic duo with great style. Lebron is also the father to Bronny and Bryce, who are rising the basketball ranks to be as talented and successful as their dad.
5. Russell WilsonSource:Getty
Russell Wilson is taking his talents and his family to Denver, this year, when he kicks off the 2022 football season with a new team. Russell continues to be the topic of conversation when it comes to being “square,” but all we see is a romantic man who prioritizes his wife and children. And that should be applauded.
6. Kanye & North WestSource:Getty
It’s safe to say Kanye and North West are two peas in a stylish pod. Both Geminis, which means they are creative and artistic, flex their personalities with their wardrobe.