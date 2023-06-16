Happy Father’s Day: 8 Sexy Black Daddies

If you’ve ever seen a Black dad in action, and thought to yourself, ‘how sexy,’ then this post is for you. There is something so attractive about a Black man who is a great father. And by great father, we mean, present, doting, compassionate, and respectable to the mother of their children.

This Father’s Day, we’re celebrating the Black dads we wish we could call daddy. Wink wink. In 2023, we saw Black fatherhood illuminated through fathers like P-Valley actor Tyler Lepley, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl with Miracle Watts.

In 2022, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. described the birth of his baby boy as the best moment of his life even more than winning the Super Bowl. Omarion, father of two, described fatherhood as his “purpose.”

Watching these sexy men become sexy dads has been a joy. Keep scrolling to see these Black fathers who make fatherhood look good.

1. Tyler Lepley Source:Getty We didn’t think Tyler Lepley could get any sexier but we found a new lusty admiration for the actor when he welcomed his third child this year. Not only did he make fatherhood look good, the way he loves the mother of his child, Miracle Watts, is that much sexier.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. On Fatherhood Source:Getty Odell Beckham Jr. became a first-time dad in 2022, when his partner gave birth to their baby boy. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Super Bowl-winning baller opened up about the joys of fatherhood. “It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hits different when I was actually holding him,” Beckham said. “When I first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn’t know anything about the world … it’s just happiness and joy.”

3. Omarion Source:@melodyMcooper As a father of two, with ex-girlfriend Apyrl Jones, Omarion puts the sexy in sexy Black dad. From the moment his children — A’Mei and Megaa — were born, he has been an active and doting dad. In an interview with Black Love, the former B2K lead singer opened up about his relationship with his own father, saying, “We have such a great relationship, and I’m so appreciative of our bond. It’s interesting because he’s such an intentional man, and I now get to witness it in my older age, and I respect that.”

4. Pardison Fontaine Source:Getty Pardison Fontaine is the proud dad of a little girl Jordy Jr., who he often shares photos of on social media. Pardi credits having a daughter with changing his mindset. “I know how I looked at things prior. I know how I look at things now,” he told GQ. “And I can see the duality of the situation, like being a man and being able to take advantage versus seeing legitimate feelings that are there for a woman.”

5. Joey Bada$$ Source:Getty Joey Bada$$ is private about his private life but let the world in on his daughter Indigo Raine when he posted her in 2018 on Father’s Day. In the caption, he described his entrance into fatherhood as life-changing. “March 29th, 2018 my life changed forever,” he wrote on social media also shouting out all the dads out there.

6. Dave East Source:Getty Dave East is the proud dad of a daughter, who he often raps about in his music on songs like Daddy Knows. During an episode of Cassius’ x MadameNoire’s ‘Listen To Black Men,’ he revealed having a daughter “made me respect the woman a thousand times more.”

7. Drake Source:Getty Drake’s sex appeal doubled when he revealed he was indeed the father of Adonis. And he gave us the ubiquitous bar, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” on his song Emotionless. In an interview co-starring his son, Drake opened up about fatherhood, saying, “I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, ‘You can always bet on fatherhood. For all the people out there, you can always bet on fatherhood.”