Another day. . .another silly ass video coming from the Day Party!

This time Ro Digga. . .DJ Ryan Wolf and Heaven took to TRILLER to hump around to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic We Are One all while encouraging others to participate in our shenanigans!

Hence. . .the #WeAreOneChallenge lol. If ya down. . .watch our video below and then get with your crew and make your own! Be sure to @ us so we can repost it!

Catch The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!

Happy Humping! The Day Party Starts #WeAreOneChallenge [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com