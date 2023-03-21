Happy National Fragrance Day: Celebrate With The Most Popular Celebrity Fragrances [Gallery]

Happy National Fragrance Day! A fabulous and alluring scent always leaves a lasting impression. Celebrities tapped into the fragrance industry in the 1980s, creating their own special perfumes and fragrances for their fans to be a little bit closer to them. Check out a gallery of the most popular celebrity fragrances inside.
The fragrance industry credits Italian actress Sophia Loren with creating the first celebrity fragranced. She released her self-titled perfume, Sophia, in 1981. It was created with legendary fragrance company Coty and started a wave of celebrity fragrances.
Since then, iconic celebrities like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Michael Jordan, and Elizabeth Taylor have released their own fragrances. Fans may recall Rihanna’s Nude perfume having everyone in a chokehold in 2012. Now, she has a new scent with Fenty Beauty called Fenty Eau de Parfum by Rihanna.
In a viral interview, Beyoncé talks about her perfume True Star on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” Though the mega star’s special fragrance hasn’t maintained its status on the list of most popular fragrances created by celebrities today, it definitely had the girlies rushing to their nearest cosmetic store in 2005.
The good people at FragranceX looked at sales data from the site between April 2021 and April 2022 to determine the best celebrity perfumes today. Singer and actress Ariana Grande takes up the top 3 spots with her popular fragrances Cloud, Sweet Like Candy and Ari. Her perfume Cloud has become extremely popular after several social media posts reveal it’s the Baccarat dupe.
Here’s a full list of the top 35 fragrances created by celebrities:
|Rank
|Fragrance Name
|Celebrity
|1
|Cloud
|Ariana Grande
|2
|Sweet Like Candy
|Ariana Grande
|3
|Ari
|Ariana Grande
|4
|White Diamonds
|Elizabeth Taylor
|5
|Thank U, Next
|Ariana Grande
|6
|Nude
|Rihanna
|7
|Paris Hilton
|Paris Hilton
|8
|Wonderstruck
|Taylor Swift
|9
|Fantasy
|Britney Spears
|10
|Lady Gaga Fame Black Fluid
|Lady Gaga
|11
|Unforgivable
|Sean John (Sean Combs)
|12
|JV X NJ Cologne
|Nick Jonas and John Varvatos
|13
|Lovely
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|14
|Curious
|Britney Spears
|15
|Pink Friday
|Nicki Minaj
|16
|Jordan
|Michael Jordan
|17
|Can Can
|Paris Hilton
|18
|Minajesty
|Nicki Minaj
|19
|CR7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|20
|Michael Jordan
|Michael Jordan
|21
|Moonlight
|Ariana Grande
|22
|Fancy
|Jessica Simpson
|23
|Glow
|Jennifer Lopez
|24
|Harajuku Lovers Pop Electric Baby
|Gwen Stefani
|25
|Kim Kardashian
|Kim Kardashian
|26
|Miami Glow
|Jennifer Lopez
|27
|Rose Rush
|Paris Hilton
|28
|Reb’l Fleur
|Rihanna
|29
|Rogue
|Rihanna
|30
|Sparkling White Diamonds
|Elizabeth Taylor
|31
|Wonderstruck Enchanted
|Taylor Swift
|32
|3AM
|Sean John (Sean Combs)
|33
|Legend
|Michael Jordan
|34
|Seduction In Black
|Antonio Banderas
|35
|Adam Levine
|Adam Levine
Check out a gallery of the top 10 celebrities with beloved fragrances below:
Happy National Fragrance Day: Celebrate With The Most Popular Celebrity Fragrances [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com