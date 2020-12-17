Harpo, Who Dis Woman?: K. Michelle Appears On IG Live But Twitter Says That Can’t Be Her

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Twitter is just so petty. For example, K. Michelle was minding her business on IG Live but the Twitter peanut gallery was hella confused because they say she wasn’t exactly looking herself.

https://twitter.com/MotorCityVIXEN/status/1339357085478346752

“All jokes aside. Who tf is this??,” tweeted @MotorCityVIXEN with a screen capture of K. Michelle’s IG Live and well…

It could have been a lack of makeup, poor lighting or even some cosmetic work, allegedly, but the Internets was adamant that the woman on that IG Live was not K. Michelle.

It’s didn’t help that about a week ago it seemed like the singer was on an R. Kelly apologist wave, either.

K. Michelle decided to wake up and flush whatever is left of her career doen the toilet for R Kelly. She's 34 years old. pic.twitter.com/Skfst3thzY — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) December 9, 2020

K. Michelle doesn’t feel confident in her music because she can’t run it by a pedophile? You gotta be fucking kidding. pic.twitter.com/6kypcLDwFV — mai (@maimaiapplepie) December 9, 2020

But hey, we’re just here to compile the jokes and slander. For archival purposes, of course.

Peep some of the better reactions and quasi-investigations below and in the gallery.

Ayo who tf was lady on K Michelle’s Live… pic.twitter.com/dmtnVuar8n — ArMándo Alphonso💫 (@ElSangriaPapi) December 17, 2020

