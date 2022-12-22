Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

2022 was the year we saw the return of Y2K fashion trends, long gloves, cutouts, platforms, and fuscia. Designers presented unprecedented fashion shows around the world and fashionistas slayed in the front row. The girls stepped it up this year and a new group of stylists emerged as fixtures on our best-dressed lists.

Lori Harvey’s name became a headline when she teamed up with her stepfather’s stylist Elly. Tia Mowry leveraged Tik Tok as her own daily-style diary. KeKe Palmer announced her pregnancy with style and Jodie-Turner Smith showed us her stylish snapback as a new mom with even better style.

In the words of style architect Law Roach, “The girls are not playing.” Keep scrolling to see who made our most stylish celebrities of 2022 list.

HB’s 15 Most Stylish Celeb Women Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com