HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man of 2019 Is… Larenz Tate

By your votes, Larenz Tate has emerged victorious as our annual sexiest man of 2019. The seasoned actor hit 2019 running as governor Tate on 50 Cent’s wildly popular series Power. Running. Politics…get it?!

Councilman Rashad Tate easily became one of or favorite characters this year. When he wasn't behind the podium making political moves, he was in the bed showing off his stroke in steamy sex scenes.

Tate has long been one of the sexiest men on our screens from his role in classic Black films like Love Jones, Menace To Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall In Love and Girls Trip (just to mention a few).

Odell Beckham Jr., Omarion and Russell Wilson came in strong place behind Tate, but the 44-years-old thespian, who gets finer with time like wine, beat out the competition with 132 votes.

