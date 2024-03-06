Her Pain Matters: Kelsey Nicole Claims She Is Suffering From PSTD, Talks Megan Thee Stallion “Betraying” Her

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelsey Nicole found a microphone to get in front of to talk about the fateful night that her former best friend, Megan Thee Stallion, was shot by Tory Lanez.

In the episode of The Danza Project, which aired on Sunday, March 3, Nicole shared her side of the story because she was present that night and even testifying in the high-profile trial.

Harris told the podcast hosts the night where the “Hiss” rapper was shot was the same time she learned of the “betrayal,” alluding to Thee Stallion sleeping with the now incarcerated Tory Lanez.

Per HipHopDX:

“[I]t did end up coming out that night that she had been betraying me,” she said. “Of course it’s like, damn, why it have to come out like this? You should be able to come to me and say this. That way we can laugh in n-ggas’ faces, not n-ggas laughing at us.”

Kelsey Nicole Doesn’t Know Why She & Megan Thee Stallion Are No Longer Friends

Nicole and The Stallion allegedly being intimate with Lanez is no revelation; she said as much during the trial, but during the interview notes, that was not the cause of their friendship’s end.

“The whole situation of her doing whatever behind my back, that is not why we fell out,” she said.

In fact, she has no idea why she and the Houston rapper are no longer friends.

“It’s so unclear to me why we fell out,” Harris began. “I’m the type of person that likes to communicate things. Some people don’t like to communicate.”

“But you would think when you’re close with this person, and this person is supposed to be your best friend, your family, your sister, that you would be able to talk about these things and agree to disagree.”

Nicole also claims she has PTSD as a result of the shooting.

“I was really going through s**t,” she said. “I really have PTSD from that. Really was depressed. All of that s**t is very real. And, no, I’m human. My pain does matter.”

Of course, X users are commenting on Harris’ sitdown with The Danza Project; you can see those reactions below.

