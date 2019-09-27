Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

There are 5 hairstylists and makeup artists that are shaking up the industry. Beyond their contributions their personal clientele, some are launching products, creating magazines, and hosting networking events that elevate people of color to the next level. Here are 5 LGBTQ makeup artists and hairstylists you need to know now.

1. MARSHAY NICOLE Source:Marshay Nicole Marshay Nicole is a licensed cosmetologist with about 13 years of experience behind the chair. She specializes in hair growth and retention. Her clientele stretches from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Her resume includes work for VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York, The 2017 NAACP Awards, The 2017, 2018, & 2019 Oscars, Black Men’s Magazine, and Afro Vegan Beauty Magazine. She has also worked with a rolodex of celebrity clients including Cardi B and Remi Ma.

2. MARSHAY NICOLE’S WORK Source:Marshay Nicole Earlier this year she launched an amazing Growth Oil Serum for the scalp and hair. In June of this year, she launched an all-natural Men’s Beard Oil. This winter she will be adding a full line of 100% all-natural hair products. You can learn more about Marshay via her Instagram page, @MarshayNicoledotcom.

3. MARSHAY NICOLE GROWTH SERUM Source:Marshay Nicole Marshay Nicole Hair Growth Serum marshay nicole hair growth serum

4. MIESHA SWEETENBURG Source:Miesha Sweetenburg Miesha Sweetenburg is a licensed professional hair stylist and esthetician in Philadelphia. She is also a queer woman of color (QWOC). “My goal as a beauty pro is to showcase the beauty of textured hair and melanated skin while creating a safe space for other gay or Queer people of color,” she says. She specializes in natural hair care, hair cutting, and editorial/special event styling.

5. MIESHA SWEETENBURG’S WORK Source:Miesha Sweetenburg She is also works as an esthetician. “I am passionate about educating black men and women about the importance of skin care and debunking those pesky and harmful myths surrounding skin care in our community,” she said. Find her on Instagram @Mieshabehindthechair and on Facebook at Miesha Sweetenburg Beauty.

6. MIESHA SWEETNBURG’S WORK Source:Miesha Sweetenburg Makeup done by Miesha Sweetenburg makeup artist,miesha sweetenburg

7. MOJO D Source:Mojo Mojo D. is a makeup artist from NYC specializing in beauty and editorial looks. She believes that when it comes to the art of makeup, there are no rules, however, skill is a necessity. With a strong accredited background in the arts and fashion, Mojo has been able to create a space in the beauty industry that progresses the art form. Check out her website mojodisconyc.com and follow her on social media at @mojo.d.nyc.

8. MOJO D’S WORK Source:Mojo D. Makeup on models done by Mojo D. makeup,mojo d.

9. KAORI NIK Source:Kaori Nik Kaori Nik is an International beauty and special effects artist specializing in natural haircare, makeup, and creative direction. Originally from Chicago this LA based artist has 10 years in the beauty industry and she’s just getting started. Kaori has worked with celebrity clientele including Issa Rae, Naomi Campbell, Will Smith, Common, Eve, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Garcelle Beauvias to name a few. She’s worked on award shows including the Grammys, the Emmys, Golden Globes, MTV Video Music Awards, The NAACP Image Awards, the Oscars and 2014 New York Fashion Week.

10. AFRO VEGAN MAGAZINE Source:Kaori Nik Her biggest contribution aside from creating her own vegan cosmetic line in 2013 is her lab work for beauty tech company MatchCo. MatchCo developed the app technology responsible for the Bare Minerals custom foundation we see today. Kaori worked closely with the organization as a color consultant, her work was responsible for helping to create the shade range used for women of color. Kaori’s latest work involves spreading knowledge on vegan lifestyle, beauty education while promoting black-owned businesses with her new magazine, Afro-Vegan Beauty! Follow Kaori on Instagram, @KaoriNikStudios.

11. TAMIKA CRAWFORD Source:Tamika Crawford Tamika Crawford, better known as TC, is a 29 year old hairstylist from Brooklyn, New York. She specializes in natural hair care and protective styling such as silk presses, rod sets, crochet, weaves and more. TC took a chance and stopped pursing her undergraduate degree to enroll into cosmetology school to follow her passion of becoming a hairstylist. To this day, she feels it was the best decision she’s made in her life.