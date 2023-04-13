News

Here Are The Black Entertainers On TIME 100’s Most Influential People Of 2023 List

Published on April 13, 2023

Terence Blanchard's "Champion" Opening Night

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


TIME Magazine, the always-timely and trusted editorial news empire for the past century, has for decades honored those considered to be the shot callers of the world with is prestigious TIME 100 World’s Most Influential People list.

No, we’re not talking social media stars; this list presents a yearly look at the real-life movers and shakers of the industry that help set the social norms in society. This year, you can expect to see a lot of Black excellence appear on the hefty list of America’s all-stars for 2023.


 

 


 

 

With stars like chart-topping rap queen Doja Cat and A-list Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan featured on two separate covers (seen above), it’s easy to see how powerful Black culture was over the past year. TIME 100 broke down their honorees into a handful of categories based area of expertise and seniority, including “Artists,” “Icons,” “Pioneers,” “Leaders,” “Titans” and “Innovators.”

Here’s what TIME 100 had to say about the way the list is broken down and the selections overall:

“At this year’s first gathering of TIME100s, in Davos, Switzerland, the overarching theme was the confluence of interconnected challenges, from climate and public health to democracy and equality.

That is also the central theme running through the 2023 TIME100 list—starting with the most existential of challenges: climate change. This year’s list features a record 16 people defending the environment, including the new leaders of Australia, Colombia, and Brazil, all recently elected on a wave of pro-climate sentiment.”

While we think the entire list is filled with amazing cultural leaders, which you can read in full by clicking here, we had to give a special shoutout to all the famous faces representing for our culture as top influencers across the globe.

Keep scrolling to see all the Black stars that made it on the TIME 100 World’s Most Influential People list for 2023, and let us know if you think they missed a few:

 

Here Are The Black Entertainers On TIME 100’s Most Influential People Of 2023 List  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Michael B. Jordan – Artists

Michael B. Jordan - Artists

By Ryan Coogler

 

2. Zoe Saldaña – Artists

Zoe Saldaña - Artists

By Mila Kunis

3. Simone Leigh – Artists

Simone Leigh - Artists

By Venus Williams

4. Suzan-Lori Parks – Artists

Suzan-Lori Parks - Artists

By Sterling K. Brown

5. El Anatsui – Artists

El Anatsui - Artists

By Chika Okeke-Agulu

6. Steve Lacy – Artists

Steve Lacy - Artists

By Chloe Bailey

7. Brittney Griner – Icons

Brittney Griner - Icons

By Sue Bird

8. RowVaughn Wells – Icons

RowVaughn Wells - Icons

By Ben Crump

9. Tracie D. Hall – Icons

Tracie D. Hall - Icons

By Min Jin Lee

10. Imara Jones – Icons

Imara Jones - Icons

By Tourmaline

11. Doja Cat – Pioneers

Doja Cat - Pioneers

By Baz Luhrmann

12. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema – Pioneers

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema - Pioneers

By Ciara Nugent

13. Hakeem Jeffries – Leaders

Hakeem Jeffries - Leaders

By Nancy Pelosi

14. Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Leaders

Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Leaders

By Astha Rajvanshi

15. Angela Bassett – Titans

Angela Bassett - Titans

By Tina Turner

16. Beyoncé – Titans

Beyoncé - Titans

By Honey Dijon

17. Patrick Mahomes II – Titans

Patrick Mahomes II - Titans

By Peyton Manning

18. Gina Prince-Bythewood – Titans

Gina Prince-Bythewood - Titans

By Sanaa Lathan

19. Kylian Mbappé – Innovators

Kylian Mbappé - Innovators

By Vivienne Walt

20. Monica Simpson – Innovators

Monica Simpson - Innovators

By Stacey Abrams

21. Wanjira Maathai – Innovators

Wanjira Maathai - Innovators

By Andrew Steer

22. Jerrod Carmichael – Innovators

Jerrod Carmichael - Innovators

By Tiffany Haddish

23. Catherine Coleman Flowers – Innovators

By Bryan Stevenson

24. Dimie Ogoina – Innovators

By Anne Rimoin

Close