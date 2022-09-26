Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s been fashion pandemonium on Instagram since style guru Kahlana Barfield-Brown dropped her

Future Collective collection

with Target. As soon as Barfield-Brown made the

collaboration announcement

, Influencers were excited to support the former

Instyle

editor and rock some of her jazzy ensembles.

Barfield-Brown’s style is one-of-a-kind. The entrepreneur knows how to pull off streetwear like nobody’s business. And we absolutely love that her Target collection embodies her style aesthetic to a tee. The line features classic staples like denim getups, blazers, bodysuits, pants, and more. Incorporating any of her pieces into your wardrobe will add spunk to your garb.

We’ve seen countless reels of fashion lovers taking trips to Target to cop their Kahlana Barfield-Brown regalia. It’s been fun to also watch them style their goods. From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving, and we are partaking.

To join the style feast, check out below how these five style influencers rocked their Kahlana Barfield-Brown X Target Future Collective attire, giving us inspiration for days.

Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces was originally published on hellobeautiful.com