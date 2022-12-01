Here’s What The ‘Abbott Elementary’ Staff Would Bring To A “Secret Santa” Gift Exchange

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

“Abbott Elementary” returned to ABC last night (Nov. 30) with episode 9 titled “Sick Day.” The comedic mockumentary series continues with Janine taking a sick day and Principal Ava having to step in and help out. As fans prepare for the next holiday themed episode, it makes us wonder what each faculty member would bring for a gift exchange. Check out this “Abbott Elementary” Secret Santa list inside.

Last night’s episode was all about taking a much needed break. Janine is out sick for the day, so Ava grows desperate and must step in to help out. Meanwhile, Barbara and Melissa revel in the quieter-than-normal teacher’s lounge. This week’s episode felt different than the rest without the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson, who portrays Janine, to wreak havoc with her daily shenanigans at the elementary school. Still, it forced a lazy, Principal Ava to step up to the plate and virtually, do her job.

Fans can expect a more cheerful holiday themed episode next week for the season’s tenth episode titled “Holiday Hookah.” The next episode will debut next Wednesday, Dec. 7 on ABC. It follows Janine, who is convinced by a friend to go to a popular hookah club where she runs into unexpected colleagues. Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa’s traditional holiday dinner and in the process begins to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

In the Christmas giving spirit, one Twitter user and absolute “Abbott Elementary” stan predicted what each staff member might bring for a Secret Santa gift exchange. There are gifts ranging from a practical Staples gift card to Essence Festival tickets fit for an influencer’s dream.

Check out the thread below:

