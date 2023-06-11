HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During The Xbox Games Showcase

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Xbox is looking to close out the year positively and give Xbox Series S | X owners a reason to power up their consoles and keep that Xbox Game Pass subscription going for the foreseeable future. They got a strong lineup of games based on what was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Hip-Hop Wired Gaming was in the building to see what Phil Spencer and his crew had to show off for their fans after a relatively disappointing year.

Spencer and co knew they had to bring it, and they had plenty of momentum following PlayStation’s “disappointing” showcase.

Xbox did not cheat games showing 27 games, 11 from Xbox Games Studio, and some surprise hardware announcements. So let’s jump into the biggest announcements from the presentation.

Fable

It’s been 13 years since Fable III, but the drought is finally over. The event started with a trailer that lacked gameplay but featured impressive in-game engine footage from the game running on the Xbox Series X.

In it, we see Richard Ayoade from The It Crowd conducting an interview, and we eventually learn that he is a gardening giant from the classic fairytale Jack and The Beanstalk.

His talk of a world full of monsters and other wonders is interrupted when he tries to smash a small unwelcomed guest in his dwelling showing off his impressive scale.

Not many story details or gameplay mechanics were revealed, but we expect it to have the same feel as the other Fable games. Xbox fans should be happy to know the game is still coming and will be available on day one on Game Pass when it launches sometime in 2024.

South of Midnight

We Happy Few and Contrast studio Compulsion Games unveiled its new game South of Midnight. In the trailer, we see a mysterious figure strumming a guitar when he is approached by a woman looking for a monster with knives for teeth. We don’t see any actual gameplay, but the woman is about to be ambushed by the creature she is seeking and subdues it using a magical web.

South of Midnight is described as a “fantastical and macabre third-person action-adventure set in the American Deep South,” it has no release window but will launch on Game Pass.

Clockwork Revolution

Wasteland and Arcanum creator inXile entertainment’s steampunk action RPG, Clockwork Revolution, will allow you to toy around with the time after discovering an invention that allows you to travel to the past, where you find out that Avalon, the steam-powered city you call home “has been carefully crafted through the alteration of key historical events,” a description for the game reveals.

Your interactions with the past will have a butterfly effect on the world and characters which will cause them to change and react in different ways.

There is no release window for the game.

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport looks impressive, and we got another look at the beautiful racing simulator showing off the cover cars, General Motors: the stunning 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racecar and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

Forza Motorsport arrives on Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Game Pass on October 10.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rocky start but has since rounded itself into form, becoming the phenomenal game it was promised to be.

The trailer was introduced by Keanu Reeves, who reprises the role of Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion that will take players to the brand new district of Dogtown, where they will meet sleeper agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba).

The expansion is described as a spy thriller adventure introducing you to new characters, a choice-filled narrative, and gameplay mechanics.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on Xbox Series X|S on September 26 and is available for pre-order.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB Edition

Microsoft has heard screams of their fans wanting an Xbox Series S with more memory during the Xbox Games Showcase. Phil Spencer unveiled the sexy new carbon black finish offering 1TB of memory.

The new Xbox Series S model arrives on September 1 and will cost $349.

Starfield

The crown jewel of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda is Easily Starfield, and Xbox promises an RPG experience unlike none other.

During the deep dive into the highly anticipated video game, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard and his team broke down all of the things we can do in the massive game, giving us a pretty good idea of just how immense the scope of Starfield is.

Players can travel to a thousand planets, build bases, and ships, recruit crew members, become space pirates, cops, or whatever the hell you want to do in the game’s expansive universe.

They also announced a new limited edition Starfield controller and headset plus a $277 Constellation Edition with a fully functional Starfield Chronomark watch modeled after an accessory in the game that can synch up with your smartphone, five days early access to the game, a Constellation patch and a steel book case.

As of this writing, the Constellation Edition has sold out.

Starfield also finally has a launch date and will arrive on Xbox Series S|X, PC, and day one Game Pass on September 6, 2023.

For the rest of the announcements from the showcase, hit the gallery below, and keep it locked on HHW Gaming for more gaming news throughout the summer.

—

Photo: Xbox

HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During The Xbox Games Showcase was originally published on hiphopwired.com