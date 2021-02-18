HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat’s First Bloody Ridiculous Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Is HYPED

The first trailer for the Mortal Kombat reboot has arrived, and it is literally snatching souls like Shang Tsung.
The Mortal Kombat reboot is definitely nothing like the 1995 film. The trailer arrived subsequently after a Russian version of it leaked on Reddit. Like the iconic video game franchise, this movie will be just as violent and full of the ridiculous action we have come to expect from the fighting game.
The trailer wastes no time showing just how gory this movie is going to be, thanks to a scene showing Sub-Zero using his cryomancer abilities to not only freeze Jax’s gun but turn in his arms into shaved ice.
Poor Jax, but on the bright side, he does get his signature cybernetic arms.
As previously reported, the film will follow a washed-up MMA fighter named Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a new character introduced to the world of Mortal Kombat. He comes to learn from Sonyan that a birthmark located on his chest means he was chosen to partake in the legendary tournament of champions that determines the fate of the world.
In the clip, we are introduced to the Kombatants like Sonya, Kano, Mileena, Raiden, Liu Kang, and even Goro, and in a call-back to the video game, they each announce their names just like when you choose one of them.
The one scene that is currently the talk of social media featured long-time enemies Sub-Zero and Scorpion. In it, Sub-Zero shows off his powers by literally freezing Scoprion’s blood, turning it into a knife, and stabbing his longtime foe with it. Mortal Kombat fans were thrilled to see Scorpion say his signature line “get over here” after using his trusty spear.
Based on the red band trailer for Mortal Kombat, we could finally be getting the live-action film based on the uber-violent fight game franchise we have wanted for YEARS. The reactions to the trailer, as expected, were mainly positive. You can peep them and the trailer for the movie, which premieres in theaters, and HBO Max April 16 below.
Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl
— Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021
—
Photo: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat
HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat’s First Bloody Ridiculous Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Is HYPED was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
As many have said, as soon as Sub Zero stabbed Scorpion, then froze his blood into a knife, AND THEN STABBED HIM WITH HIS OWN BLOOD, my viewing of the new Mortal Kombat was guaranteed.— 👁️Trevor👁️ (@slimyswampghost) February 18, 2021
FACTS!
2.
God I hope my mom lets me see Mortal Kombat.— Mark Ellis (@markellislive) February 18, 2021
LOL, after watching that trailer she might tell your grown-ass no.
3.
SubZero looks locked tf in but this one is too tough to decide after the first look... https://t.co/D5ihcTXBHf— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 18, 2021
We agree.
4.
Jax : *Has Arms*— Yahtzeh Notchy (@Yahtzeh) February 18, 2021
Literally everyone in Mortal Kombat : pic.twitter.com/TS6gd8Ytlw
Poor Jax.
5.
How it started vs. How it's going: MORTAL KOMBAT EDITION...— GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 18, 2021
Kickin' it off with SCORPION 🦂 pic.twitter.com/xuloGtcBV5
The evolution of the resurrected ninja.
6.
yeah real cute they’re making a new live action mortal kombat movie but how are they gonna top this? pic.twitter.com/zdgUg6iKrg— Fighting Game Girl of The Day (@dailyfggirls) February 18, 2021
Damn this was terrible, lol.
7.
That Mortal Kombat movie do look pretty sweet. Especially Mileena. pic.twitter.com/Jxu8YWSK1I— BanishedPotato (@BS_artsss) February 18, 2021
Agreed.
8.
Let me tell y'all something.— lauren folds her nyepkins to the left (@iamlaurenp) February 18, 2021
If you think, like, actually believe I'm going actually take the time to watch this new #MortalKombat movie when it comes out...
...you would be absolutely correct. Inject it into my veins. I deserve. pic.twitter.com/CICIIW2GHC
We feel you sis.
9.
Like bruh, come on man #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/GOweYXBnbP— Amateur Watcher (@OhioDavee) February 18, 2021
So dope.
10.
Can I just point out that Sub-Zero froze Scorpion’s blood and used it as a knife?!🤯 #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/uRXiuBpyH3— Cameron Junge 🎃 (@cam_junge) February 18, 2021
April 16 can’t get here soon enough.
11.
SOMEONE HAD TO DO IT!!! #MortalKombatMovie #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/7E0j0iabdB— JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) February 18, 2021
The remix we needed.
12.
Me to the #MortalKombat movie: pic.twitter.com/mU4HyfnqnM— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 18, 2021
All of us, honestly.