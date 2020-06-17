HHW Gaming: Sequel To ‘Pokemon Snap’ Announced For Nintendo Switch, Fans Can’t Wait To Get Snapping

Awwwww snap, this is the news Pokemon fans have been waiting a long time for.

It’s been 21 long years, but Pokemon Snap is finally back. During today’s Pokemon event, the company announced New Pokemon Snap, as it is aptly titled, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will be based on the original N64 game that was released back in 1999, which instantly became a cult classic with fans. In it, you took the role of the character Todd Snap are tasked by Professor Oak to take photos of wild Pokemon that inhabited the album. Using specific items, you could make the Pokemon perform certain poses to capture the perfect shot.

New Pokemon Snap, which is being developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, will pretty much follow that same formula. One can safely assume that it will have some new features thanks to the latest technology that Nintendo Switch features like its Joy-Con and the gyroscopic controls.

No release date has been announced, but the Nintendo exclusive is currently in development.

As you can imagine, fans are understandably excited about the news about the games return and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement.

After you watch the trailer, you can peep them all in the gallery below.

