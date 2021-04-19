HHW Gaming: Sony Will Keep PS Store Open For PS3 & PS Vita Devices, Video Game Twitter Is Thrilled

Just another example of bullying a company working.

Monday (Apr.19), Sony realized the error of its ways and decided it was not going to shutter the PS Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices. The decision comes after intense backlash from gamers who scoffed at the decision. On its blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote:

“Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer.”

Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.

When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.

I’m glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy, while we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR.

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us – we’re always listening and appreciate the support from our PlayStation community. “

The decision not to go forward with the controversial move is the latest big reversal from a video game company. Microsoft also made a similar about-face when gamers voiced their understandable ire with a proposed subscription price hike for Xbox Live Gold members.

This is a huge victory for gamers who still have a lot of love for both devices, now if only they would fix that issue with the internal timing systems inside both the PS3 and PS4. You can peep reactions to decision in the gallery below.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty