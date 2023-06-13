HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Outlaws,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ & Other Ubisoft Forward 2023 Announcements

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Summer Game Fest weekend is over, but that doesn’t mean the game announcements were done. Ubisoft Forward is up next with plenty of games to show off.

PlayStation had its polarizing showcase. Then it was time for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which was a solid presentation. Then Xbox shut everything down with its Xbox Games Showcase, and now it’s time for Ubisoft to show us what they have been working on.

Some bright spots included gameplay footage from Star Wars Outlaws that was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and other Ubisoft titles.

So let’s dive into the three most significant Ubisoft Forward 2023 event announcements.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Has A Release Date

That Avatar video game from Ubisoft is coming this year, and now we know exactly what it’s all about. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take us to the never-before-seen Western Front of Pandora. Players will take control of a Na’vi, who the RDA trained.

When you find yourself free from RDA control 15 years later, you find yourself to be a stranger to the world of Pandora as you reconnect with your Na’vi roots and join with other clans to prepare for the return of the RDA and protect Pandora. So that means you will be reconnecting with the planet’s fauna and using the weapons of the RDA.

If we had to describe how this game plays, think of it as Far Cry meets Avatar. You can look forward to heading to Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when it releases on December 7, 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Shows off Stealth Mechanics

We know there is Assassin’s Creed fatigue, but that’s not stopping Ubisoft from pumping out games related to its most popular franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return to the franchise’s roots by scaling down the scope and returning players to a more familiar locale.

Per the game’s description, you are Basim, whom we meet in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He is described as a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of revenge, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he could never have imagined.

During the Ubisoft Forward event, we saw a story trailer for the game and saw it in action. If you’re one of those Assassin’s Creed fans who miss the days of running around as Altair or Ezio Auditore, then this is the game you have been waiting for.

Basim moves just like them and takes out his foes using stealth combined with his hidden blade or a new trick, blowing darts. We also see him in the gameplay footage using smoke bombs and other slick parkour moves to evade his pursuers.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives on consoles and PC on October 12.

Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws Looks Very Promising

We’re still on a high after playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it looks like Massive Entertainment will supply us with more Star Wars action with its new game based in the Star Wars universe.

The game was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, and we got our first look at gameplay during the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event, and it looks like it will be promising.

In the game, you will play as Kay Vess, and she will rely on her trusty laser pistol; her adorable sidekick Nix can assist her during battle, and we even witness Kay bribe an imperial officer.

Stars Wars Outlaws is an open-world adventure with Kay using her speeder to outrun pursuers and even hopping in ship leave off-world where you can engage in dogfights with Tie Fighters and even jump to lightspeed to head to another part of the galaxy.

There’s no release date for Star Wars Outlaws, but it’s already high on our lists of games we can’t wait to play.

You can see the rest of the announcements and trailers in the gallery below, and keep it locked on HHW Gaming for more Summer of Gaming coverage.

—

Photo: Ubisoft

HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Outlaws,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ & Other Ubisoft Forward 2023 Announcements was originally published on hiphopwired.com