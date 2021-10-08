HHW Gaming: The Nintendo Switch OLED Is The New Console Jig, Gamers React To It Selling Out Immediately

Move over PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Nintendo Switch OLED is the newest hard-to-find gaming console.
Despite being met with mixed reviews because it was not the “Pro Model” Nintendo fanboys were hoping for, the company that gave us Mario has another hit on their hands with the Nintendo Switch OLED model. The new OLED Model doesn’t set itself apart from the first Nintendo Switch Console but does offer a new vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast, a better kickstand, and a LAN port.
The Nintendo Switch OLED arrived alongside the new Metroid: Dread game, and it immediately sold out. Like the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, the search to find one of Nintendo’s latest hybrid consoles has quickly become complex. One issue, of course, scalpers. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is already being scalped on sites like StockX, with the highest bid coming at $430.
On Amazon, the asking price for a Nintendo Switch OLED model is a ridiculous $780, that’s well above the $350 retail price, and it doesn’t even come with any games.
Also, keep in mind, Nintendo is a victim of the current supply chain issues, and like Sony and Microsoft can not get consoles out to meet the demand due to chip shortages. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was almost impossible to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch console, and the chances are that will be the case well into the new year with Nintendo Switch OLED.
The struggle continues to be real. You can peep more reactions to the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model in the gallery below.
Photo: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch (OLED model)
Dang @BestBuy #NintendoSwitchOLED you guys really sold out in 0 seconds online? Didn’t even see chance to add to cart.
— AlexMyford (@alex_myford) October 8, 2021
Sighs, here we go again.
Welcome to the family son #NintendoSwitchOLED #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/CPaoztzehn
— Natasha Fay (@tashamp3) October 8, 2021
Well, congrats to you.
Surprising hubby with this. Can't wait to see his reaction. #NintendoSwitchOLED pic.twitter.com/WZt2gPChy9
— Cee-J (@CeeJ33321203) October 8, 2021
Nice.
Got my new main switch console. I am so happy to finally have it #nintendoswitch #nintendoswitcholed pic.twitter.com/KOWDpAgas4
— Mawile (@hazemawile) October 8, 2021
We like to see wins.
omg I'm so in love with this console #NintendoSwitchOLED pic.twitter.com/iYvF2W4S3k
— Atelier Rann~ (@AtelierRann) October 8, 2021
Everyone is here #PS5 #XboxSeriesX #NintendoSwitchOLED pic.twitter.com/wxNKrH334J
— ChadPlaysGames (@ChadPlaysGames1) October 8, 2021
3… 2… 1… andddd the Nintendo Switch OLED is now Availa– and sold out thats too bad
all the bots and scalpers got them.
Happy midnight release.
— Hoshiko (@EX_Frogg) October 8, 2021
We gotta showcase the struggle.
@BestBuy What was the point of that flashy Nintendo Switch OLED countdown page? Every single item went from "Coming Soon" to "Sold Out" less than one second after the countdown reached zero. Either no stock was released at all, or your system is still useless against bots.
— MooseBoys (@MooseBoys) October 8, 2021
Yo! All of you are liars. I thought nobody was going to get the new switch….. why are they all sold out?! #NintendoSwitchOLED
— GoonGalaxie (@GoonGalaxie_) October 8, 2021
