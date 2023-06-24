HHW Gaming: XBOX Celebrates Porsche’s 75th Anniversary With Limited Edition Xbox Series X Consoles

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Xbox continues to roll out the sick custom Xbox Series X consoles. For its latest collaboration, the company is teaming up with Porsche.

Legendary automakers Porsche and Xbox have a long history. Since 2005, Porsche and Microsoft’s Turn 10 studios have worked together to include some of the automaker’s most vibrant designs in the popular Forza racing video game franchise.

So this latest collaboration between the two iconic brands is a no-brainer.

To mark Porsche’s 75th anniversary, Xbox is dropping six limited-edition consoles that pay homage to six historic Porsche motorsport liveries, and they are:

75 th Anniversary / Porsche 963

Anniversary / Porsche 963 Salzburg (1970)

“Hippie” (1970)

“Pink Pig” (1971)

Porsche Racing Edition (1978)

911 GT1 (1998)

“Xbox and its fanbase are no stranger to Porsche and the incredible capabilities of its high-performance vehicles in our beloved racing and driving games like Forza Horizon 5,” said Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Partnerships at Xbox. “That’s why we’re excited to team up with the renowned sports car brand to create special edition Xbox hardware that celebrates their milestone anniversary, given our shared vision and goal of reaching global audiences who love cars, gaming, and self-expression.”

“To mark our 75th anniversary, Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream – both virtually and in the real world,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “With over 30,000 motorsport victories to date, it wasn’t easy to select only six liveries, but we’ve chosen some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from notable victories over the years.”

How Can You Get One of These Consoles?

Unfortunately, these consoles are not available for retail. Still, if you live in the US, UK, and Germany, you can enter a sweepstakes to win one of the Porsche-inspired Xbox Series X consoles that come with a matching Xbox controller.

The good folks at Xbox sent over the 75th Anniversary / Porsche 963 to our resident gamer Beanz, so you know it’s real.

The contest began on June 8 and will end October 1, a corresponding video for each Porsche-inspired console will live on both brand’s social channels.

You can head here to enter the contest and hit the gallery below for more photos.

Good luck!

