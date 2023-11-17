Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It goes without saying that New York is the mecca of Hip-Hop. From that “Back to School” party in the Bronx in 1973 to today, the genre is synonymous with the Empire State.

When it comes to record labels dedicated to Hip-Hop, there are more than a few on the East Coast: Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella, Griselda, and Murder Inc., to name a few. However, there is an argument that no other label did it quite like the subject of today’s analysis: Bad Boy Records.

Headed by music mega-mogul Sean Combs (a.k.a. Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, Brother Love and more), the label literally shifted the culture right from the jump. It’s the label that flawlessly combined the grittiness of rap with the flashiness of R&B and Soul. It is the label that brought us acts like Junior M.A.F.I.A., Ma$e, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, and perhaps one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic storytellers, The Notorious B.I.G.

Throughout the 90s and into the new millennium, Bad Boy has seen great triumphs and unfathomable tragedies. Despite the ups and downs, the label rose from the ashes and continues to thrive. As Combs declared himself, they “ain’t going nowhere.”

This is the house that Bad Boy built.

Scroll down for more!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Prior to this article’s publication, it was reported that Bad Boy founder Sean Combs has been sued for physical/sexual abuse by former girlfriend and artist, Cassie. Please note that this article is only a reflection of the label’s history, and we do not want to gloss over the recent accusations. For more information on the lawsuit, check out this article:

Bad, Bad Boy: Cassie Files Lawsuit On Diddy For Years Of Alleged Sexual And Physical Abuse

The post Hip-Hop History Month: The House That Bad Boy Built appeared first on Black America Web.

Hip-Hop History Month: The House That Bad Boy Built was originally published on blackamericaweb.com